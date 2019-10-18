“Still Sleep, Please Don’t Wake Me Up” – Nina Ivy Reacts To Boyfriend Snatching Claims

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ ex-housemate, Nina Ivy has reacted to claims that she stole another woman, Queen Ireta’s boyfriend.

Nina Ivy and her new man
Nina Ivy and her new man

Information Nigeria recalls the lady had taken to social media to warn the reality star to stay away from her man while adding that the latter came to Atlanta to sleep with the man for $200.

This is coming after the entrepreneur had also shared loved-up photos of herself and her mystery boyfriend.

In reaction to this, Nina wrote:

“Still sleeping please don’t wake me up”

In another post, the reality star tweeted:

“$200 … Yudunminit ?? …. Later guys … Lemme enjoy my sleep biko … plz, don’t forget to check @nina_empire , for ember sales”.

See the full post below:

