‘Stop Attacking My Colleagues’, Toyin Abraham Warns Fans

by Michael
Nollywood Actress Toyin Abraham
Nollywood Actress Toyin Abraham

Nigerian Actress, Toyin Abraham has appealed to her fans to stop trolling her colleagues who do not celebrate her.

The newly wedded actress made this appeal in a video she shared on her Instagram page.

She also pointed out to her fans that they are not thugs or miscreants, asking them to desist from throwing negativity at people.

This appeal comes weeks after Lizzy Anjorin, a fellow actress accused her of sending her fans to attack her because she did not celebrate the birth of Toyin’s child, Ire.

