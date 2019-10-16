‘Stop Blackmailing Me’ – Oshiomhole Warns Obaseki

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, has issued a warning to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to stop blackmailing him.

Oshiomhole further advised the governor that instead of blackmailing him, he needs to focus on delivery of good governance to the people.

The APC Chairman made this known via a statement signed by Oshiohmole’s Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, in Abuja on Tuesday, October 15th.

Oshiomhole said:

“We have it on good authority that the governor (Obaseki) intends to create disaffection and crisis in the state, APC and probably dump the party for another party. That is why he has embarked on this blackmail which Edo people will resist.

So, he should stop blackmailing me and face governance which is why Edo people voted him into power. We are even more scared now that the governor is making every effort to coerce me into giving him details of my movement in Edo State. Who knows what he is plotting again. But every evil plot against me will fail.”

He alleged that the last Saturday’s siege at his residence by Obaseki’s thugs was a good example.

“Before that incident, state government-sponsored thugs have been harassing, intimidating APC members across the 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state because APC leaders refused to adopt his second term aspiration. People are being sacked in their jobs every day in the state,” he said.

Recall Obaseki said that Oshiomhole was never attacked in the state as being alleged. “We have no knowledge of the alleged attack on the residence of the APC National Chairman based on a report we received from the State Commissioner of Police, DanMallam Muhammed,” Obaseki said.