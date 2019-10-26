Stop Calling Naira Marley A Fraudster: Kemi Olunloyo

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken the defence of popular rapper, Naira Marley on her social media page.
The singer has been labeled as a fraudster following his internet fraud-related case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
Reacting to this, the journalist lashed out at people describing the rapper as a fraudster, pointing out that he has not been convicted.
See her tweet below:
#DearNigerianyouth STOP calling @officialnairam1 #NairaMarley a FRAUDSTER till he's convicted of the alleged cyberfraud. We are Nigerians not supposed to be Illiterates. Just like some of you were calling me "exconvict" when I was DETAINED in prison and never CONVICTED of a crime
— Dr Kemi Olunloyo (Pharm.D) (@HNNAfrica) October 26, 2019