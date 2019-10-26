Stop Calling Naira Marley A Fraudster: Kemi Olunloyo

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken the defence of popular rapper, Naira Marley on her social media page.

The singer has been labeled as a fraudster following his internet fraud-related case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Reacting to this, the journalist lashed out at people describing the rapper as a fraudster, pointing out that he has not been convicted.

