Stop Calling Naira Marley A Fraudster: Kemi Olunloyo

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has taken the defence of popular rapper, Naira Marley on her social media page.

Naira Marley
Naira Marley

The singer has been labeled as a fraudster following his internet fraud-related case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Reacting to this, the journalist lashed out at people describing the rapper as a fraudster, pointing out that he has not been convicted.

See her tweet below:

