Stop Faking Orgasm During Sex, Actress Beverly Osu Tells Women

Nollywood actress and reality star, Beverly Osu has advised ladies to stop faking orgasm but instead teach their men how to explore their bodies for more understanding of their body.

The Jenifa’s diary actress who took to her social media handles to share a video of her expressing herself more about the faking of orgasm issues for most ladies.

Also Read: 99% Of Women Fake Orgasm During Sex — Actress Beverly Osu (Video)

The actress pointed out that pleasure from sex is not only meant for men, but ladies also need to experience more satisfaction during intercourse.

Watch the video below: