Stop Flaunting Your Wealth On Social Media: Reno Omokri Warns Wealthy Nigerians

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has taken to his social media page to advise wealthy Nigerians to stop flaunting their wealth on social media.

Recall that some days ago, the activist expressed that successful people don’t flaunt their wealth except fools.

Also Read: The Greatest Enemy Of The Church Is Ignornace, Not Satan: Reno Omokri

In a new post, the activist has expressed that people are given riches not to flaunt it on social media but to fix the world.

See his tweet below: