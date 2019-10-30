Stop Going To Lecturers Unnecessarily To Avoid Sexual Harassment: Education Minister

Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education, has advised all female students against going to their lecturers unnecessarily to avoid being sexually harassed.

The minister went on to also warn female students to stop harassing their lecturers.

Adamu made this known at the University of Port Harcourt during the unveiling of a policy document against sexual harassment in the institution.

The minister, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Tertiary Department of the ministry, Mrs. Ijeoma Duru, made reference to the recent Sex For Grades documentary done by BBC.

Adamu also spoke on the need for female students to study hard in order to make good results on their own and to be able to defend their certificates.

He also cautioned students to avoid going to lecturers unnecessarily and to also stop harassing their lecturers sexually.

Reading a statement from the Minister of Education, Mrs. Ijeoma Duru said: “The Federal Ministry of Education is embarrassed with the allegations of sexual harassment in Nigerian higher institutions.

“Girls should read their books and be able to defend their certificates. They should stop going to lecturers unnecessarily and should not harass their lecturers.

“We are recommending UNIPORT’s Sexual Harassment Policy to other higher institutions in Nigeria.”