Stop Living Fake Lives – Rapper Vector Tells Colleagues

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular rapper, Vector has taken to his Twitter page to advise his colleagues in the entertainment industry to stop living fake lives.

The rapper advised his colleagues to be honest with themselves by not portraying themselves as rich when they do not have.

Vector advised them to accept their reality and build themselves up from there.

See his tweet below:

