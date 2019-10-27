Stop Living Fake Lives – Rapper Vector Tells Colleagues

Popular rapper, Vector has taken to his Twitter page to advise his colleagues in the entertainment industry to stop living fake lives.
The rapper advised his colleagues to be honest with themselves by not portraying themselves as rich when they do not have.
Also Read: Samklef Contributes N5million To Vector Vs M.I Rap Battle
Vector advised them to accept their reality and build themselves up from there.
See his tweet below:
Make una stop to Dey form like say una get money wey una no get.
Fan or scam,
Be honest with yourselves.
Accept who you are and forge from there.
YOU CAN ACT LIKE YOU HAVE THE MONEY YOU DONT HAVE BUT…You can’t act like you don’t have the problems you do. #AlayeJorJorJor pic.twitter.com/SBJr7LsAuk
— T.E.S.L.I.M (@VectorThaViper) October 26, 2019