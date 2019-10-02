Stop Looking Down On Drug Addicts, Omokri Advises Nigerians

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has urged Nigerians to desist from looking down on drug addicts.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

The pastor cum politician expressed that everyone is an addict in various ways. hence, people should desist from the act of looking down on drug addicts.

Also Read: 20 Lies In President Buhari’s Independence Day Message, By Reno Omokri

He expressed that the work people go to is a drug house, while the salary they earn is the addiction.

See his post below:

Tags from the story
drug addicts, Reno Omokri
0

You may also like

Serena Williams Loses French Open Final

NYSC: Lagos Corp Members Protest Non Payment Of Allowances

unilag students protest

Unilag: Court Proceedings begin today for students remanded in Kirikiri Prison

Aliko Dangote set to invest 4.6 billion dollars in Agriculture

Checkout Adorable Photos Of Nadia Buari With Her Husband; They Now Have 4 Kids

Pro-marijuana activists cheer as South Africa’s highest court legalizes the use of cannabis by adults in private places

American Female Rapper, Nicki Minaj set to marry childhood friend

This must stop!!! You must do all you can to rescue Leah Sharibu – Saraki to Military

Family of lovers found dead in a car, awaits autopsy to reveal cause of death

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *