Stop Looking Down On Drug Addicts, Omokri Advises Nigerians

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has urged Nigerians to desist from looking down on drug addicts.

The pastor cum politician expressed that everyone is an addict in various ways. hence, people should desist from the act of looking down on drug addicts.

He expressed that the work people go to is a drug house, while the salary they earn is the addiction.

