Stop Looking Down On Drug Addicts, Omokri Advises Nigerians

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has urged Nigerians to desist from looking down on drug addicts.
The pastor cum politician expressed that everyone is an addict in various ways. hence, people should desist from the act of looking down on drug addicts.
He expressed that the work people go to is a drug house, while the salary they earn is the addiction.
I watch as people walk past drug addicts on the street disapprovingly, as they go to work. They dont know that their office is a drug house. Their boss is a drug dealer. And their salary is the drug they are addicted to!
