Stop Sleeping With Your Producer For Assignment, Kemi Olunloyo Tells BBC Reporters

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made a shocking accusation against the female reporters that investigated the #Sexforgrades in universities.
The controversial journalist has been at a loggerhead with the lead reporter, Kiki Mordi of the groundbreaking investigative report.
Also Read: ‘Kiki Mordi Stole Credit In Sex For Grades Investigation’ – Kemi Olunloyo (Photos)
In a new post, the self-acclaimed investigative journalist advised the female reporters of BBC Africa Eye to stop sleeping with their producers for assignment.
See her post below:
#BBCAfricaeye girls, STOP sleeping with your producers for assignments. When I stop dropping names you will say I'm jealous or carrying your matter on my head. Clean out your own house first #SexforAssignments £££ #SexForGrades #KemiTalks
— Dr Kemi Olunloyo Pharm.D (@HNNAfrica) October 10, 2019