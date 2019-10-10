Stop Sleeping With Your Producer For Assignment, Kemi Olunloyo Tells BBC Reporters

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has made a shocking accusation against the female reporters that investigated the #Sexforgrades in universities.

Kemi Olunloyo
The controversial journalist has been at a loggerhead with the lead reporter, Kiki Mordi of the groundbreaking investigative report.

In a new post, the self-acclaimed investigative journalist advised the female reporters of BBC Africa Eye to stop sleeping with their producers for assignment.

See her post below:

