Stop Sliding Into My DM, Ike Would Run You Over’: Mercy Warns Men (VIDEO)

Mercy Eke, the winner of 2019 BBNaija reality TV show, has warned men to stop sliding into her Dm advising them that her boo, Ike, would run them over.

The reality TV star who is still on her media tour made the comment in response to a question from an interviewer on ‘Beat Fm’ who asked how she has been coping with advancement from men.

She further shared that she and Ike are for real and ready to do a lot of big things together.

Watch the video below;