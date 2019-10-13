Stop Spreading Fake News, Aisha Buhari Cautions Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has cautioned Nigerians against spreading fake news.

The wife of the president said this on Sunday while speaking with newsmen, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after she returned from a medical leave at the United kingdom.

She said: ”It has been a tradition for us. For like 20 to 27 years now, if our children are on holiday, we used to spend the holiday with them.

”I never abandon my children and last year, I went to Spain and spent two months with Zahra when she gave birth.

”So, the same this year’s holiday in the UK, I fell sick; so, I stayed back to see a doctor and the doctor advised me to stay back to attend to my health.

”From the UK, I travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and returned to England on doctor’s advice and they also advised that I should slow down my activities.’’

On fake news, she said, “The genesis of this fake news started when my husband fell sick and perpetrators of this act were showing fake ambulance, hospital and dead body suggesting that my husband is dead,” she added.