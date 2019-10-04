Stop Trolling My Colleagues Who Don’t Celebrate Me: Toyin Abraham Appeals To Fans

Following the series of allegations that she creates fake pages to bully her colleagues, actress Toyin Abraham has finally appealed to her fans.

Recall that things got dirty between the actress and her colleague, Lizzy Anjorin some days ago on social media.

In an Instagram video released moments ago, the new mum pleaded with her fans to stop attacking and trolling on her colleagues, especially when they fail to celebrate her on Instagram.

