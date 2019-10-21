Strange Moments Two Cats Disappear At Aba Market [Video]

by Valerie Oke
Cat

A CCTV footage has shown the mysterious moment two cats disappeared at a market in Aba, Abia state.

In the video shared via Twitter, two cats were seen strolling through an empty corridor of shops, when they suddenly disappeared at the same time.

However, some social media users have argued that the video might have been tampered with, while some are of the firm belief that the cat really disappears.

Read Also: Brides Catches Groom Sexually Assaulting Her Bridesmaid; Goes Ahead To Marry Him

See video below

Tags from the story
Aba Market, abia state, cat
0

You may also like

Corruption: Farida Waziri, Ibori, Took Over EFCC And Brought It To Its Kness – Ribadu

NLC Pleads For Lighter Sentence For On 12 Condemned Soldiers

Tony Elumelu Foundation Donates N1 Billion to Flood Victims

We Should not Prejudice against or Deprive the President’s Wife – Bayelsa State Government

[Video]: Heartbreaking moment elderly woman cried bitterly After Fraudster Swept Her Account

Tragedy: Evangelist, Helen Ukpabio’s Mum Dies Of Heartbreak After Losing 3 Sons Same Day

Nuhu Ribadu Report: Don’t be afraid to mention names – Presidency Tells Ribadu

SERAP Petitions UN, Wants Buhari To End Harassment Of #BringBackOurGirls Members

Nasarawa Crisis: FG Must Take Decisive Action Against Ombatse Cult Group, APC Warns

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *