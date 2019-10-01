Sugarcane Seller Stabs Colleague To Death In Anambra

by Verity
Stabbed to death

Hamisu Ibrahim, was allegedly stabbed to death by a sugarcane seller in Onitsha, Anambra state on Tuesday.

It was gathered that the deceased, also a sugarcane hawker was killed during a fight with the suspect, Jubrin Mohammed along Onitsha-Enugu expressway of the commercial city.

The fight followed a sharp disagreement between the duo, said to hail from the same state, The Nation reports.

A source identified as Obiora, said efforts to separate them were unsuccessful as the suspect suddenly drew a knife which he stabbed the deceased with.

“He was immediately rushed to the hospital but gave up on the way,” he added.

Police spokesperson of the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident, saying the suspect has been arrested.

He said, “At about 10:am there was a report at Awada Police Station that one Jubrin Mohammed ‘m’ aged 20yrs of Jigawa State and a sugar cane seller allegedly stabbed and killed one Hamisu Ibrahim ‘m’ aged 25yrs, also a sugar cane seller from same state during a fight along Onitsha-Enugu Expressway, Onitsha.

“Scene of crime was visited by Police detectives attached to Awada Division and suspect arrested.

Read Also: Woman Stabs Lover To Death Over Daughter’s Birthday Party In Lagos

“Victim was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by a medical doctor while relatives of the deceased declined autopsy on religious ground.

“Photograph was taken and corpse released to relatives as requested for burial according to Islamic rites.”

Mohammed added that the Commissioner of Police, John Abang had ordered for the transfer of the case to the State CID for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be charged.

0

