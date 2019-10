Super Eagles and Lille striker, Victor Osimhen as reacted to the news of him winning Ligue 1 Player Of The Month for September.

The 20-year-old scored two goals in four league appearances for Lille in September.

He shared some pictures on his Instagram page with a caption saying:

