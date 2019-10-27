Supreme Court Fixes Date To Hear Atiku, PDP’s Appeal Against Buhari

by Valerie Oke
Supreme court
Supreme Court

The Supreme Court has fixed October 30 to hear a fresh appeal filed by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PDP gave the announcement on Sunday through the PDP’s official Twitter handle.

Read Also: Buhari Is A Hypocrite For Closing Borders: Reno Omokri

The PDP tweeted, “The Supreme Court of Nigeria has scheduled to hear the appeal of the @OfficialPDPNig and @atiku/@PeterObi, arising from the judgment of the Appeal Court on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. It’s time to #RescueNigeria.”

