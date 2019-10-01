Suspected ‘One Chance Operator’ Nabbed, Burnt To Death In Abuja (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
Image result for Suspected 'One Chance Operator' Nabbed, Beaten And Burnt Along With His Car In Abuja(VIDEO)
Scene from the incident

A video has surfaced on social media capturing the moment a suspected ‘one chance operator’ was nabbed in Dutse-Kubwa area of Abuja.

In the video, the suspect was lynched by an angry mob who then proceeded to set him ablaze along with his car.

According to reports, he was apprehended after a lady who had boarded his taxi raised an alarm on getting to the popular Dutse Kubwa bridge.

The alarm was said to have attracted the attention of passersby who quickly moved to the scene.

Watch the video below:

