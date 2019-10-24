Suspected SARS Operatives Harass Young Man In Ogun (VIDEO)

by Eyitemi
The suspected Sars operatives while assaulting the boy
The suspected Sars operatives while assaulting the boy

A video is currently making the rounds on social media, capturing the moment some men suspected to be operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) harass a young man in Sango Ota area of Ogun state for resisting arrest.

According to reports, the young man was walking on the street when the operatives spotted him and swooped on him.

He was stopped and a series of harassment ensued.

Read Also: Why Has SARS Not Arrested Simi For Wearing Tattoo: Kemi Olunloyo

While we are yet to ascertain what led to the assault, below is a short clip from the scene.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
sango ota, SARS
0

You may also like

BREAKING NEWS: Gunmen Attack Police Station, Churches, Kill 3 Policemen

Agatu Killings: Dambazau Orders Arase To Fish Out Culprits

FG To 2,000 Immigration Recruits: Boycott Screening, Forfeit Offer Of Employment

Supreme Court To Decide Rev. King’s Death Sentence Next Year

Confusion As DSS Personnel Accidentally Kills Mother Of 5 In Kaduna

How Nigeria Police Made Me Popular – Gani Adams

Mbu Resumes As AIG In Lagos, Warns Officers, Civilians To Behave Or Risk His Wrath

Police Recover N60m Carted Away By Bullion Van Driver

ECOWAS Embarrassed By OBJ’s Utterances, Mulls Shunning Him In Future Election Monitoring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *