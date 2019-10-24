Suspected SARS Operatives Harass Young Man In Ogun (VIDEO)

A video is currently making the rounds on social media, capturing the moment some men suspected to be operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad(SARS) harass a young man in Sango Ota area of Ogun state for resisting arrest.

According to reports, the young man was walking on the street when the operatives spotted him and swooped on him.

He was stopped and a series of harassment ensued.

While we are yet to ascertain what led to the assault, below is a short clip from the scene.

Watch the video below: