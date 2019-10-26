Suspected Thief Nabbed After Abandoning His Mission To Watch Couple Have Sex

by Eyitemi Majeed
The suspect
The suspect, Uchenna Ebube

A 25-year-old robbery suspect, Uchenna Ebube, has been arrested by the Ipaja police command, Lagos state, after abandoning his robbery mission to watch a couple make love in their apartment, The Nation reports.

According to reports, he was said to have gained entrance into the couple’s apartment in Mercy Estate, Baruwa, area of Lagos State through the window and met the couples having sex in the bedroom.

He was then said to have decided to watch the couples finish lovemaking before going on to carry out his operation.

However, luck ran out of him when the man quickly came out of the room after ejaculating and caught him unaware.

He was then arrested and handed over to the police who duly arraigned him before an Ejigbo Magistrate Court on a two-count charge of burglary and attempted stealing.

The matter was then adjourned to November 13th for a full hearing.

 

