Suspected Thief Stripped Naked, Beaten To A Pulp And Paraded In Wheel Barrow (Photo)

by Valerie Oke
The suspected thief
The suspected thief

A suspected thief identified as Victor met his waterloo after he was nabbed and almost beaten to death by an angry mob in Elebele, Ogbia Council Area of Bayelsa State.

According to reports, Victor and his gang were said to have robbed one Sunday Eze with machetes.

However, while his gang members escaped, he was unlucky as he was nabbed before he could escape.

Upon his arrest, he was then beaten to a bloody body and then wheeled around the community in Wheel Barrow.

