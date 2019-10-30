Symbas Erothick Reacts As Her Sex Video Hits Porn Site, Says She Wants Dangote To See It

by Eyitemi Majeed
Popular model and nudist, Symbas Erothick, has reacted after her sex video hit porn site by saying she hopes Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, sees it.

Reacting via her Instagram post, she further added that she hopes the business mogul catches a glimpse of it so he can decide to make her his wife forever.

She wrote:

I’ve got word the video is floating around #Lagos #nigeria! Hopefully @aliko_dangotegcon gets a glimpse of it and decides to be my husband not for #Halloween but forever. I love him I can’t help it.

Tags from the story
Alico Dangote, Symbas Erothick
