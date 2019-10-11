Tacha Announces TeeBillz Is Now Her Manager

Ex-BBNaija housemate Tacha has announced TeeBillz as her manager.

This is coming after TeeBillz, who was once Tiwa Savage’s manager offered on Instagram to make her the biggest star out of Africa.

Tacha had earlier deleted every single photo on her Instagram account and a few hours later announced that she has joined Teebillz’s management company.

TeeBillz had joined many Nigerians to speak up against her disqualification as they did not feel she deserved to have been disqualified from the show.

Tacha had engaged in a war of words with Mercy before going one step further by becoming physical in turn causing her to be disqualified.