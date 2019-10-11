Tacha Announces TeeBillz Is Now Her Manager

by Temitope Alabi
Tacha, TeeBillz
Tacha, TeeBillz

Ex-BBNaija housemate Tacha has announced TeeBillz as her manager.

This is coming after TeeBillz, who was once Tiwa Savage’s manager offered on Instagram to make her the biggest star out of Africa.

Read Also: Tacha Deletes All Photos From Her Instagram Page

Tacha had earlier deleted every single photo on her Instagram account and a few hours later announced that she has joined Teebillz’s management company.

TeeBillz had joined many Nigerians to speak up against her disqualification as they did not feel she deserved to have been disqualified from the show.

Tacha had engaged in a war of words with Mercy before going one step further by becoming physical in turn causing her to be disqualified.

Tacha
Tacha
Tags from the story
Tacha, teebillz, tiwa savage
0

You may also like

Lagos Big Boy Escoba Smith Shows Off His Lavish Home, Exotic Cars

Real Or Fake: Mercy Aigbe Steps Out With Million Naira Chanel Bag (Photos)

[Photos]: Cossy Ojiakor Undergoes Surgery After Horrific Fall

[Photos]: Cossy Ojiakor Undergoes Another Surgery

Rapper NBA YoungBoy caught in shocking video brutally assaulting his girlfriend, and she speaks up defending him (videos)

Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy Reveals How Entertainment Industry Has Been A Place Of Escape For Nigerian Youths

stefflon don bares cleavage

Burna Boy’s Girlfriend Stefflon Don Bares Massive Cleavage On Instagram

Tonto Dikeh’s husband shares first picture of their baby King Andrea

Ara Finally Opens Up On Her Relationship With Ooni Of Ife

Adorable Photo Of Ex-Beauty Queen, Anna Banner And Her Daughter, Sophia.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *