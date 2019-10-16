Tacha Bags First Endorsement Deal With House Of Lunettes (Photo)

Reality star, Tacha is definitely making money moves as she recently bagged her first endorsement deal with top sunglasses store, House of Lunettes.

Regina Daniels and DJ Jimmy Jatt are also ambassadors for the brand.

The controversial ex-BBNaija housemate will also be having her first interview since her eviction at Cool FM on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the eyewear retailer broke the exciting news with the words:

“We are pleased to welcome @symply_tacha to the @house_of_lunettes family as a Brand Ambassador. Tacha’s fashion sense, love for trendy eyewear and uniqueness, made her an ideal choice as a Face of Lunettes. At House of Lunettes we pride ourselves with a history of making our platform, A bridge for young individuals with great aspirations to thrive and become a positive force in the Nigerian fashion space. To cater for our diverse customer base and penetration into new demographics, it is part of our mission statement to seek influencers that can enable us to grow this great brand as we have done successfully over the years. On behalf of myself, the management & staff at House of Lunettes, including our current Brand Ambassadors @djjimmyjatt x @regina.daniels we say welcome to the family. Thanks to the team @teebillz323 for getting this deal done! . Signed MD/CEO – Akin Olaoye @sunglassesbaron . We are Nigeria’s #1 Authentic Eyewear Retailer. Visit a store or shop at www.houseoflunettes.com”

See the post below: