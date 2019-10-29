Tacha Becomes Brand Ambassador To Getfit Gym Wear (Photos)

by Amaka Odozi

Reality star, Tacha has secured another major endorsement deal with a leading Nigerian Fitness Wearable and Shape Wear Company, Getfit Technologies.

Tacha
Controversial Reality star, Tacha

This is coming few minutes after she flooded her Instagram page with sexy pictures of herself wearing a crop top and leggings.

The company shared the exciting news via the photo-sharing platform with the caption:

“@symply_tacha becomes latest brand ambassador to Nigeria’s biggest Fitness wearables and Shape Wear Company GETFIT TECHNOLOGIES @getfitng as she signs off Major deal with the company 💃🏾”

Read Also: Mercy Seals Multi-Million Naira Endorsement Deal With Royal Hair (Photo)

See the full post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4M07_IgeZ_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

Tags from the story
Getfit Technologies, Tacha
1

You may also like

Skiibii Gains 8,000 Instagram Followers After Death Hoax; Was It Worth It?

Nollywood Actress, Ebube Nwagbo Says Marriage Scares Her

Nigerian Actor Ken Erics Marries Traditionally

Like Never Before: Annie Idibia Looking Alluring In New Photos

Nigerians reacts to these photo of Mercy Aigbe with another actor on a movie set.

Burna Boy Has A Message For All Nigerian Artistes

Sony Studios Set To Release Dates For Two ‘BAD BOYS’ Movie Sequels, Other Blockbusters

Yemi Alade & Manager, Taiye Aliyu In Hot Romance?

“Holiday coming to an end and no wife. I really don’t get it.”- John Boyega laments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *