Tacha Becomes Brand Ambassador To Getfit Gym Wear (Photos)

Reality star, Tacha has secured another major endorsement deal with a leading Nigerian Fitness Wearable and Shape Wear Company, Getfit Technologies.
This is coming few minutes after she flooded her Instagram page with sexy pictures of herself wearing a crop top and leggings.
The company shared the exciting news via the photo-sharing platform with the caption:
“@symply_tacha becomes latest brand ambassador to Nigeria’s biggest Fitness wearables and Shape Wear Company GETFIT TECHNOLOGIES @getfitng as she signs off Major deal with the company 💃🏾”
Read Also: Mercy Seals Multi-Million Naira Endorsement Deal With Royal Hair (Photo)
See the full post below:
https://www.instagram.com/p/B4M07_IgeZ_/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
1 Comment
Hahaha ha ambassadors everywhere now bcuz of Bbnaija. How fit is tacha? This is really funny