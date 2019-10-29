Tacha Becomes Brand Ambassador To Getfit Gym Wear (Photos)

Reality star, Tacha has secured another major endorsement deal with a leading Nigerian Fitness Wearable and Shape Wear Company, Getfit Technologies.

This is coming few minutes after she flooded her Instagram page with sexy pictures of herself wearing a crop top and leggings.

The company shared the exciting news via the photo-sharing platform with the caption:

“@symply_tacha becomes latest brand ambassador to Nigeria’s biggest Fitness wearables and Shape Wear Company GETFIT TECHNOLOGIES @getfitng as she signs off Major deal with the company 💃🏾”

