Tacha Dances As Khafi Tells Fans To Drop Questions For Them (Video)

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Tacha and Khafi recently hung out together on Wednesday and the latter asked fans to ask them any questions.

Tacha and Khafi
Tacha and Khafi

This is not the first time the jolly good friends are hooking up as they had attended an event together on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Khafi shared cute photos of them smiling with the caption:

“YouTube Q&A with me and Tacha loading!!! Post the questions you have for us down below!! And subscribe to our youtube channels so you don’t miss anything!! (Link in our bios)”

The reality star had also shared a video of Tacha busting some moves.

Read Also: Davido Shows Off Heavily Pregnant Chioma Cooking In Kitchen (Video)

See the full post and video below:

Tags from the story
Khafi, Tacha
0

You may also like

EVENT: Nigezie Re-Launch Party

Imoke gets House’s nod for N4.4b media city, agric loans

Global trade unions back action against subsidy removal

Nollywood Georgina Onuoha

Georgina Onuoha Rocks Cleavage-Baring Outfit To Mark Her 39th Birthday

‘I am proud to be a virgin, I know nothing’ – Actress Ayoola Kikelomo (Photo)

Gbege! Nollywood Actor Caught With A Married Woman In A Hotel (see Photos)

Wande Coal’s New Album Expected Within Next Three Weeks

‘First car accident shit was fun’ excited boy posts photos from his first horrible accident

Burna Boy

I Will Never Set Foot Into South Africa Until Miracle Happens: Burna Boy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *