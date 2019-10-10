Tacha Dances As Khafi Tells Fans To Drop Questions For Them (Video)

Big Brother Naija ex-housemates, Tacha and Khafi recently hung out together on Wednesday and the latter asked fans to ask them any questions.

This is not the first time the jolly good friends are hooking up as they had attended an event together on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Khafi shared cute photos of them smiling with the caption:

“YouTube Q&A with me and Tacha loading!!! Post the questions you have for us down below!! And subscribe to our youtube channels so you don’t miss anything!! (Link in our bios)”

The reality star had also shared a video of Tacha busting some moves.

See the full post and video below: