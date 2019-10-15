Tacha Dances To Naira Marley’s ‘Soapy’ Song After Jaruma Shades Her (Video)

by Amaka

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha has taken to Instagram to show off her Soapy dance moves during a recent photo-shoot.

Tacha
Self-acclaimed Port-Harcourt First Daughter, Tacha Ibinabo Akide

The serial entrepreneur and Billz Vizion signee looked stunning as she donned a yellow jumpsuit.

The controversial ex-housemate will be having her first interview on Wednesday at Cool FM with media personality, Dotun.

However, sex therapist, Jaruma has continued to throw shades at the reality star and in a renewed fight, the new mom said: “God will make her get what is coming to her“.

Hopefully, Tacha addresses the fight during her media tour.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3m555jA6Cn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

 

