Tacha Deletes All Photos From Her Instagram Page

Disqualified BBNaija Housemate, Tacha has taken off all her pictures on Instagram.

The housemate, who was disqualified from the show, following her argument that got physical with fellow housemate, Mercy who also turned out to be the winner of the show.

Tacha, who has also spoken about her disqualification and has taken time to apologize to her fans and everyone who supported her has gone on to delete all the pictures on her Instagram.

She, however, updated her Instagram status with a ‘running emoji’

See Photo Here: