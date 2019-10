BBNaija star, Tacha, looked glamourous in beautiful high slit red dress as she shines at the Headies awards 2019.

The controversial reality star showed off her Davido’s OBO tattoo in the massive cleavage-baring outfit she wore to the award event.

Also Read: Tacha Celebrates Actress Eve Esin For Standing By Her Through Thick And Thin

She caused a stir with her presence even as her fans went to take pictures with her.

Watch the video below: