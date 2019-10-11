Tacha Hugs Mercy, Isilomo As She Parties With Other Housemates (Video)

by Amaka

Ex-Big Brother Naija season 4 housemate, Tacha stepped for a DSTV event with Police escort to party with the other housemates for the first time since she was disqualified from the show.

Mercy and Tacha
Mercy and Tacha

This is coming after she announced that she had finally signed a management deal with music executive, Teebillz.

The reality star has publicly made peace with winner of the show as they were seen hugging and laughing at the event.

Information Nigeria recalls  the epic fight between the Mercy and Tacha led to the latter’s  disqualification from the reality show and Isilomo had also slammed her for being violent.

Read Also: Tacha Announces TeeBillz Is Now Her Manager

Watch the video below:

