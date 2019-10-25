Tacha Is More Relevant Than Sowore: Reno Omokri

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has lamented over the continued detention of activist, Omoyele Sowore over the failure to meet bail conditions.

According to Reno, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is more influential than Sowore, as he expressed concerns over the inability to raise the N50m bond.

He went further to assert that Big Brother Naija star, Tacha is more relevant than the detained activist.

