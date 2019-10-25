Tacha Is More Relevant Than Sowore: Reno Omokri

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has lamented over the continued detention of activist, Omoyele Sowore over the failure to meet bail conditions.
According to Reno, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is more influential than Sowore, as he expressed concerns over the inability to raise the N50m bond.
He went further to assert that Big Brother Naija star, Tacha is more relevant than the detained activist.
See his tweet below:
It‘s not just that Nnamdi Kanu is more influential than Omoyele Sowore. It is that even Tacha is more relevant than him. What sort of people are we? A man is in jail because of Nigeria and we cant rally and bail him?
#TableShaker#FreeLeahSharibu #RenosNuggets
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 25, 2019