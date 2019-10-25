Tacha Is More Relevant Than Sowore: Reno Omokri

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has lamented over the continued detention of activist, Omoyele Sowore over the failure to meet bail conditions.

Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri, Tacha and Sowore

According to Reno, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu is more influential than Sowore, as he expressed concerns over the inability to raise the N50m bond.

Also Read: Don’t Raise Hastag, Raise Money For Sowore’s Bail: Reno Omokri

He went further to assert that Big Brother Naija star, Tacha is more relevant than the detained activist.

See his tweet below:

