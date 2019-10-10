Tacha Is Not His Type, Says Seyi’s Girlfriend, Adeshola (VIDEO)

by Valerie Oke
BBNaija Tacha, Seyi and Adeshola, Seyi's girlfriend
BBNaija Tacha, Seyi and Adeshola, Seyi’s girlfriend

Adeshola, girlfriend to ex- BBNaija housemate, Seyi, has shared that she Wasn’t worried about the relationship between Tacha and her boyfriend during the show simply because she knows that Tacha is not Seyi’s type.

Adeshola who made this known on Wednesday, during a media tour with her boyfriend further pointed out that Seyi was only trying to be her friend while in the house and nothing more.

Read Also: BBNaija: Seyi Apologizes For Saying ;Thelma’s Prosperity Has Gone With Her Late Brother;

Seyi made it to the last five of the reality TV show.

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, Adeshola, Seyi, Tacha
0

You may also like

6 Things that will shock you about Pele of Brazil ( Must Read) ( Part 1)

United Kingdom deports 23 Nigerians

Aliko Dangote gives N250 million to Benue flood victims

Davido

Davido Pays Tribute To His Friend DJ Olu On The Second Anniversary Of His Death

APC says Maina`s reinstatement to office embarrassment to FG

Truck hits car along Edo road, kills one person, injure two others

Read how, man impersonates Nigeria’s Interior Minister to defraud village head of N1m

Super Eagles Striker, Ighalo launches N500m orphanage home to look after less privilege in Lagos!

Abducted Ekiti State INEC Admin Secretary Regains Freedom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *