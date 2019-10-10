Tacha Is Not His Type, Says Seyi’s Girlfriend, Adeshola (VIDEO)

Adeshola, girlfriend to ex- BBNaija housemate, Seyi, has shared that she Wasn’t worried about the relationship between Tacha and her boyfriend during the show simply because she knows that Tacha is not Seyi’s type.

Adeshola who made this known on Wednesday, during a media tour with her boyfriend further pointed out that Seyi was only trying to be her friend while in the house and nothing more.

Read Also: BBNaija: Seyi Apologizes For Saying ;Thelma’s Prosperity Has Gone With Her Late Brother;

Seyi made it to the last five of the reality TV show.

Watch the video below: