Tacha, Jaruma Un-follow Eachother On Instagram (Photo)

by Amaka

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha Akide and sex therapist, Jaruma are no longer following each other on Instagram.

Jaruma and Tacha
Businesswoman, Jaruma and reality star, Tacha

This is coming after Jaruma had deleted the video she made promising to give the disqualified housemate the sum of 50million naira.

The sex therapist had also called out the controversial reality star’s management which includes her boyfriend, King Ladi for embezzling funds meant for Tacha.

Now, the once close friends, who got to know about one another in April, have unfollowed eachother on the photo-sharing platform.

See the evidence below:

Evidence 1

Evidence 2

