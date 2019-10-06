Tacha Kneels As Her Grandma Prays For Her (Video)

by Amaka

Popular comedian, AY Makun shared a video showing reality star, Tacha kneeling before her grandmother, who in turn, prays for her.

Tacha and her grandmother
The comedian urged Nigerians to forgive her and see the light in her.

In his words,

“I am so enjoying @symply_tacha journey in trying to get better every day. This is a good time for her to surround herself with more of positive people.

For those who still feel offended by her actions during BBN should find away to forgive and encourage her. I believe forgiveness is the best form of love. 
Inner peace can be reached only when we practice forgiveness. Forgiveness is letting go of the past. It is the means for correcting our misperceptions. 
More importantly, It takes a strong person to say they’re sorry and an even stronger person to forgive.”

Information Nigeria recalls the Big Brother Naija disqualified housemate had penned an emotional message, stating things she wished she would have done differently in the house.

Read Also: BBNaija Housemates Dance To ‘Chiwawa’, Featuring Omashola, Tacha (Video)

To err is human and to forgive is divine.

Watch the video below:

