Tacha Meets Rivers APC Chairman (Photos

Tacha Meets Rivers APC Chairman

Tacha
Disqualified BBNaija Housemate Tacha

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate Tacha has paid a visit to Ojukaye Amaechere of APC in Port Harcourt.

Tacha who has been on several platforms after her disqualification from the Big Brother Naija House has shared some of the photos from her meeting with the APC Chairman in Rivers State.

READ ALSO – Nkechi Blessing , Jaruma Call Out Tacha’s Boyfriend To Account For Money Received

The disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate was disqualified following a fight she got into with another housemate, Mercy. Things got out of hands when they almost got physical during their clash.

Although the purpose of their meeting was not disclosed, the controversial housemate has shared the photos.

