Tacha Missing As All Evicted BBNaija Housemates Party With The Top 5 Finalists (Video)

Disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha was missing while other evicted housemates partied with the top 5 finalists.

The organisers of the show decided to surprise Mike, Mercy, Omashola, Mike and Seyi at the last Saturday Night party.

The Pepper Dem top five looked all shades of glitz and glam, thanks to Ochulo Lifestyle and Alani Empire.

The housemates were surprise to find their fellow colleagues waiting for them at the party room.

The room was filled with excitement when they got in to see what Biggie had for them.

The ex-housemates were there to party with them.

Tuoyo, the male stripper, was seen doing what he knows best on the dance floor.

Tacha, however, was still no where to be found.

Sir Dee and Khafi were seen whispering in each other’s ears perhaps regarding the absence of the controversial reality star.

Watch the video below: