Tacha Refuses To Congratulate Mercy, Insists She Is The Winner

by Temitope Alabi
Disqualified BBNaija Housemate Tacha
Disqualified BBNaija Housemate Tacha

Last night, the 2019 BBNaija show came to an end with Mercy emerging the winner.

As other housemates congratulated Mercy on her win, disqualified housemate Tacha has refused to congratulate Mercy.

Read Also: Tacha Removes Davido’s Tatoo Between Her Boobs (Photo)

Tacha, instead of congratulating Mercy on her win, shared a video clip of herself dancing to a song while insisting that she is the winner on her IG story.

Recall Tacha was disqualified from the house after she got into a fight with Mercy. Tacha was seen pulling Mercy’s hair as they exchanged words, in turn causing her to be disqualified.

Watch the video below;

 

Tags from the story
#BBNaija, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

“Born Broke, Die Wealthy”- Wizkid Says As He Shares Throwback Vs Recent Photos

Alex Unusual Pens Romantic Birthday Message To Tobi

Dad kidnaps infant daughter; kills her, then kills himself (Photo)

Actress Kehinde Bankole Gets Endorsement Deal with Online Retailer

Alicia Keys Hails Maya Angelou As ‘One Of The Greatest Teachers Ever’

Tiwa Savage Surprise Crowd As She Performed Wearing A Bag Of Rice

More Pictures Of Davido In Chelsea’s Dressing Room

UNBELIEVABLE: Veteran Nollywood Actor Lives In Rented Apartment At 74

PHOTO: Neymar’s Hairstyle Breaks The Internet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *