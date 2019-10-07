Tacha Refuses To Congratulate Mercy, Insists She Is The Winner

Last night, the 2019 BBNaija show came to an end with Mercy emerging the winner.

As other housemates congratulated Mercy on her win, disqualified housemate Tacha has refused to congratulate Mercy.

Tacha, instead of congratulating Mercy on her win, shared a video clip of herself dancing to a song while insisting that she is the winner on her IG story.

Recall Tacha was disqualified from the house after she got into a fight with Mercy. Tacha was seen pulling Mercy’s hair as they exchanged words, in turn causing her to be disqualified.

Watch the video below;