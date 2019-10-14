Tacha Reveals When She Will Be Going For Her Media Tour (Video)

Popular reality star, Anita ‘Tacha’ Akide finally told her fans when she will be going for her media rounds during an Instagram live session.

The controversial serial entrepreneur was disqualified from the reality show after a bitter clash with Mercy, the winner of the Pepper Dem season.

Following her disqualification, there were unconfirmed reports that the housemate refused attending interviews because she was unjustly disqualified from the house.

To make matters worse, she was also missing at the BBNaija Grand Finale as well as the Saturday Night Party where all the housemates were meant to gather.

Tacha has now debunked the rumors as she stated that her media tour will begin this week.

Cool FM popular OAP and Hype-man, Do2dtun has also announced that her first Radio interview will hold on Wednesday at his radio station.

See the video and post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3lxXCEA4Rm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link