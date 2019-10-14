Tacha Reveals When She Will Be Going For Her Media Tour (Video)

by Amaka

Popular reality star, Anita ‘Tacha’ Akide finally told her fans when she will be going for her media rounds during an Instagram live session.

Tacha
Tacha

The controversial serial entrepreneur was disqualified from the reality show after a bitter clash with Mercy, the winner of the Pepper Dem season.

Following her disqualification, there were unconfirmed reports that the housemate refused attending interviews because she was unjustly disqualified from the house.

To make matters worse, she was also missing at the BBNaija Grand Finale as well as the Saturday Night Party where all the housemates were meant to gather.

Tacha has now debunked the rumors as she stated that her media tour will begin this week.

Cool FM popular OAP and Hype-man, Do2dtun has also announced that her first Radio interview will hold on Wednesday at his radio station.

Read Also: I Don’t Know Why I’m Yet To Get Pregnant — Bobrisky Laments

See the video and post below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B3lxXCEA4Rm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
Do2dtun, mercy, Tacha
0

You may also like

Is Omoni Oboli Beefing Genevieve Nnaji?!?

Is Omoni Oboli Beefing Genevieve Nnaji?!?

Chris Brown Deletes Twitter Account Over Rihana Criticism

Nollywood Actress Rachael Okonkwo Sparks Engagement Rumour

Harrysong: I’m A Billionaire…Says He Flies To The US To Shop For Sneakers and Belts AloneH

EFCC former handler F-Shaw reaches out to Justin Skye who says she’s cursed when it comes to relationships

9ice Gets New Tattoos And Toni Payne Has This To Say About It

(Photos) Kim K Looks Cute In Oversized Denim Jacket, Yeezy Boots

Nicki Minaj Sends “Love & Support” To Barack Obama As She Plays A Fast One On Mitt Romney

Nicki Minaj Sends “Love & Support” To Barack Obama As She Plays A Fast One On Mitt Romney

Lady says the sight of singer Flavour’s body ‘gives her orgasm without s*x’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *