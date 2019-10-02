Tacha Shows Her Mystery Boyfriend On Instagram Live Video

by Amaka

Big Brother Naija disqualified housemate, Tacha accidentally showed her mystery boyfriend, King Ladi when she was live on Instagram.

Tacha's alleged mystery boyfriend
Tacha’s alleged mystery boyfriend, King Ladi

The reality star, who came back on social media, wasted no time in switching the direction of the camera when she realized his face was showing on Tuesday.

Tacha said she took a break to heal after she was abruptly disqualified from the reality show for putting her hands on fellow housemate, Mercy twice during their bitter clash.

Read Also: Ghanaian Female Secondary School Students Spotted Caressing Each Other While Dancing Seductively (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
King Ladi, Tacha
0

