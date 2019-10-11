Tacha Signs Management Deal With Teebillz After Deleting All Her Pictures On Instagram (Photo)

by Amaka

Reality star, Tacha has announced that she has stuck a management deal with music executive, Teebillz after she took down all her previous Instagram posts.

Tacha and Teebillz
Tacha and Teebillz

Information Nigeria recalls the estranged husband of singer, Tiwa Savage had shared post via Instagram in which he stated that he would also like to be her business manager when she was disqualified from the Big Brother Naija season 4 reality show.

It appears the two have finally sat down to discuss and they have agreed to become business partners.

See post below:

Tacha's page

Tacha's page

