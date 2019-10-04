“Tacha Was One Of My Favorites In BBNaija” – Davido (Photo)

“I had three friends in the big brother house and I said to myself, it wouldn’t be fair if I chose one.“The 3 were Kim Oprah, Tacha and Omashola but since it’s just down to one, it’s only right to say Omashola for the win!”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had disclosed that he knew two of housemates before they joined the reality TV show.

According to Davido, he knew Omashola in South Africa while he found out about controversial female housemate, Tacha when news spread that she had a tattoo of his face on her chest.

See the post below: