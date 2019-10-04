“Tacha Was One Of My Favorites In BBNaija” – Davido (Photo)

by Amaka

Nigerian musician, Davido recently revealed that disqualified Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha happened to be one of his favorites on the reality show.

Davido and Tacha
Popular musician, Davido and controversial internet sensation, Tacha

The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner made this known in a recent tweet where he revealed that he is supporting Omashola to emerge winner of the show.

The singer wrote:

“I had three friends in the big brother house and I said to myself, it wouldn’t be fair if I chose one.“The 3 were Kim Oprah, Tacha and Omashola but since it’s just down to one, it’s only right to say Omashola for the win!”

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had disclosed that he knew two of housemates before they joined the reality TV show.

According to Davido, he knew Omashola in South Africa while he found out about controversial female housemate, Tacha when news spread that she had a tattoo of his face on her chest.

Read Also: “Men Only Need Space To Have Sex But Women Need Reason To Have Sex”, Says Dayo Amusa

See the post below:

Davido's tweet

Tags from the story
Davido, Kim Oprah, Omashola, Tacha
0

You may also like

Kris Jenner says one of her “biggest regrets” in life was having an affair during her marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr.

Photos: Fade Ogunro, Stephanie Coker, Titi At Nike Oshinowo’s Late Night Show

“I don’t care if you go…” – Lanre Gentry tells his estrange wife

Did Timaya Lie About Crashing His Bentley?!?

Toyin Aimakhu reveals new hairstyle

“There Was No Need For Kim Kardashian at Darey’s Concert! None Whatsoever” – Charles Novia

Nollywood Star, Kalu Ikeagwu Reveals Why He’s Not Yet Married

Actress Uche Ogbodo Shows Off Her Parents, Says Her Dad’s Flogging Made Her Strong

Nollywood Movie Awards: List Of Awardees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *