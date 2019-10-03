Tacha’s Boyfriend, Management Have Duped Her – Jaruma Shares Leaked Audio

Sex therapist, Jaruma has claimed that the money that contributed for Tacha by her fans and some celebrities have been stolen.

The sex therapist made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday.

It was also revealed that the culprits behind the theft happens to be the controversial housemate’s boyfriend, King Ladi and management.

Apparently, they lied about the amount of money they got from celebrities.

A voice note from Tacha’s group got into the hands of the new mom who didn’t fail to share with the world.

Tacha, however, had earlier debunked the viral claims about her management embezzling her funds and making away with all her money but more stories keep rolling in.

Listen to voice clip: