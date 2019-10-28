Tacha’s Fans Plot To Hit 1M Instagram Followers Before Mercy

The Big Brother Naija Pepper Dem edition is over, but the surrounding drama is just not yet in the hat.

In a leaked Whatsapp chat of Tacha’s Titans group, the battle line seems to have been drawn on who would reach over a million followers on Instagram.

In the leaked WhatsApp text from an unidentified set of Titans group, their WhatsApp messages shows members of the group plotting to open five Instagram accounts each to follow her and make sure she hits 1M before Mercy.

Although the housemates have buried the hatchet, their fans are not ready to let go.

See The Text Here: