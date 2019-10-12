Tammy Abraham Debuts For England Senior Team, Plays For Only 3 Minutes

by Olayemi Oladotun

Chelsea forward, Tammy Abraham made his senior debut for the England national team in their EURO 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic.

Tammy Abraham
Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham

The Chelsea forward came on as a substitute for Declan Rice in the 88th minute to rule out his chances of playing for the Super Eagles.

Tammy Abraham as it stand now is no longer eligible to play for Nigeria In future after his three-minute appearance for the three lions.

His clubmate, Fikayo Tomori, remains eligible to play for Nigeria as he was an unused substitute.

  • Whatever. Let them not bothered to play for Nigeria again either used now or later. Nigeria has avalanche of players hungry to play for green jersey.
    Let AB and Fikayo continue the slavery of black by whites at their own peril

    Reply

