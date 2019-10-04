Tammy Abraham Snubs Nigeria, Accepts Call Up To Play For England

by Olayemi Oladotun

Chelsea forward, Tammy Abraham has expressed excitement over his call up to play for the Three Lions of England in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Tammy Abraham
Chelsea striker, Tammy Abraham

The Chelsea striker of Nigerian decent opened expressed joy about the call up by England.

If Tammy Abraham should feature for England in the games against Czech Republic and Bulgaria, his eligibility to play for the Super Eagles will be ruined.

Club mate, Fikayo Tomori has also been called up ahead of the International break in Europe for the English team.

