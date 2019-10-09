Tax Evasion: Okocha Settles Out Of Court With Lagos Internal Revenue Service

A Lagos State prosecutor, Y. A. Pitan, on Wednesday said a former Super Eagles’ Captain, Augustine Okocha, had finally settled out of court with the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

Okocha has been accused of income tax evasion since 2017.

Pitan made this known to an Igbosere High Court in Lagos, adding that the LIRS informed it that the defendant visited its office and reconciled his accounts.

She then prayed the court for an adjournment to enable her file a notice of discontinuance of the charge preferred against Mr Okocha.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye, consequently, withdrew the warrant of arrest earlier issued on the defendant and adjourned until November 14, to enable prosecution file notice of discontinuance of the charge.