Tax Evasion: Okocha Settles Out Of Court With Lagos Internal Revenue Service

by Verity

 

Jay Jay Okocha

A Lagos State prosecutor, Y. A. Pitan, on Wednesday said a former Super Eagles’ Captain, Augustine Okocha, had finally settled out of court with the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS).

Okocha has been accused of income tax evasion since 2017.

Pitan made this known to an Igbosere High Court in Lagos, adding that the LIRS informed it that the defendant visited its office and reconciled his accounts.

Read Also: Nigerian Football Legend, Jay Jay Okocha Shares Beautiful Photo Of His Daughter, Dani

She then prayed the court for an adjournment to enable her file a notice of discontinuance of the charge preferred against Mr Okocha.

Justice Adedayo Akintoye, consequently, withdrew the warrant of arrest earlier issued on the defendant and adjourned until November 14, to enable prosecution file notice of discontinuance of the charge.

Tags from the story
jay jay okocha, Lagos Internal Revenue Service
0

You may also like

Controversial Huddah Monroe

Huddah Monroe blasts Lagos big boys

NDDC proposes N249.5b budget to N’Assembly

Deadly Attacks Hit Egypt’s Sinai

1 year of God’s faithfulness – Father says as he celebrates 1-year-old triplets welcomed after 6 years of infertility (photos)

“People believe women can just make up assault stories” – Chimamanda speaks

Nigerians react to the strange drift of women making marriage proposals to their male counterparts

Davido to feature on Quavo’s solo album, Quavo Huncho

Bettabet.ng Commences Operations, Offers Exciting Bonus to Sports Fans

Police recovers 13 buildings, 10 cars, 2 tippers & 3 AK-47 rifles from notorious kidnapper E-Money

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *