Taxi Driver Masturbates While Driving Female Passenger In Abuja

A Twitter user @finestjoyce has taken to the micro-blogging platform to share the disturbing video of an Abuja cabman who brought out his penis while driving her and masturbated at intervals.

Read Also: He Spread My Legs Like Chicken On Barbecue Stick; Married Woman Narrates Cheating Experience

According to the video, the cabman didn’t mind that the lady was seated right beside him in the front as he continuously brought out his penis to stroke while the journey lasted.

She wrote:

“The rubbish I witnessed today in a taxi in abj,”

Watch the video below: