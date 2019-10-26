Teacher, Schoolgirls Kidnapped In Kaduna Regain Freedom After 23 Days In Captivity

by Temitope Alabi
Kaduna school
Kaduna school

Schoolgirls kidnapped from Engravers College, a private secondary school in Kaduna state, have reportedly regained freedom.

The girls alongside their teacher were kidnapped on October 3rd and according to the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, they have been released.

A statement from the state read thus;

“We are relieved that this criminal violation of the right to liberty is over and that they are all back safely. The victims, most of whom are minors, and their families will now be focusing on recovering from this undeserved trauma.

“As we continue to combat banditry, kidnapping and other crimes, the Kaduna State Government urges all our communities not to give comfort to criminals by dividing victims and inserting ethnoreligious narratives for the activities of ruthless miscreants.

Read Also: 2 Teachers, 6 Female Students Kidnapped From In Kaduna

“Government calls for vigilance in all our communities and continued cooperation with security agencies in this battle to secure our state and all who live in it,” he said.

The kidnappers stormed the school during school hours and abducted the students and teacher. They demanded N6 million ransom for the release of the students.

Tags from the story
Engraver’s College, kaduna, kidnaping
0

You may also like

ECOWAS Leaders Approve $50m For Six-lane Lagos-Abidjan Highway

Adamawa Assembly Rejects Nominee For State Chief Judge

Borno To Build 2,500 Family Shelters For IDPs In Two Weeks

Tambuwal Sponsors Bill To Make Education Compulsory, Punish Parents Who Refuse To Educate Their Children

Mysterious Fire Guts NTA Abakaliki Station

11-Year Old Boy Nabbed Attempting To Set Mosque Ablaze In Abuja

United Nations Commend Goodluck Jonathan On The Removal Of Fuel Subsidy

NEMA officials arrive Yola to receive 293 women, girls rescued from Sambisa Forest

Benue PDP Guber Aspirants Reject Elders’ Selection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *