TECNO Mobile Commissions First Exclusive Flagship Store In Nigeria

Africa’s most preferred smartphone brand, TECNO Mobile, opened its first exclusive flagship store in Nigeria, at the Ikeja City Mall Lagos. The flagship store offers intending and existing consumers, direct access to all the line of products by the brand, which includes smartphones, accessories and other gadgets.

Speaking at the store unveiling event, Attai Oguche, the Deputy Marketing Manager, TECNO Nigeria, stated that:

“TECNO Mobile has over the years continued to create history in the Nigerian mobile space, through innovations and strategic partnerships, which has placed us highly with our customers. This flagship store is another milestone in our achievements, and a way of giving our customers a faster and more direct access to the brand and its variety of products and accessories at impressive price ranges. “

The opening event which lasted for 2 days gave all walk-in customers access to an array of devices from the brand at heavily discounted rates.

Also present at the flagship store was Nollywood Veteran Actress, Mercy Aigbe, who got herself a TECNO Phantom 9 and had fun dancing with TECNO’s Mascot T-Boy, to the thrill of everyone at the store.

Three Lucky winners also emerged from a raffle draw which took place on Sunday 9th October, 2019. Olalekan Saheed won himself a Microwave oven, Adegbenro Ogunsanowo a washing machine and Diana Obubua won a 40-inch TV.

TECNO’s flagship store is now officially open for business at the Ikeja City Mall, offering customers the best deals from TECNO Mobile.

Here are other pictures from the event that you might have missed:

About TECNO Nigeria

TECNO is the premium mobile phone brand of TRANSSION Holdings with a comprehensive mobile device portfolio that cuts across feature phones, smartphones and tablets. As a brand, TECNO is dedicated to transforming state-of-the-art technologies into localized products under the guideline of “Think Globally, Act Locally’. As an International brand, TECNO has presence in more than 50 countries across the globe. It is now one of the top three mobile phone brands in Africa and a major player worldwide. TECNO is also the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City Football Club. For more information, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com

