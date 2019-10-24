TECNO Mobile Lights Up Felabration 2019 As Omawumi, Teni, Reminisce Serenade Attendees

Africa’s Most Preferred Smartphone brand, TECNO, as once again proven that it is for Nigerians and it is more than just a smartphone maker or seller.

The brand has over the years, made touch point with its customers by being a part of several sponsorships and partnerships that are dear to Nigerians. These activities range from CSRs, to Fashion Shows, Auto Festivals, Film Festivals, Concerts to mention but a few.

This year, is no different, as the brand joined forces with Hennessey and other Sponsors to celebrate the life and time of musical legend Fela Anikulapo-Kuti famous for pioneering the Afrobeat music genre and his human rights activism in Nigeria.

Felabration 2019, which spanned 6-days was themed ‘From Lagos With Love’ a very close subject matter to the spirit of TECNO Mobile, a brand that speaks the Nigerian language through its devices, which are trendy and art-driven.

At the event, a lucky person got the chance to win a Spark 4, which is the latest device from the brand.

TECNO’s famous Mascot Tee-Boy was present at the event to thrill attendees with its fun moves and more gifts.

